Bob Ray Rant - Playing The Victim - Don Jr New Venture

Ambassador from Canada compares Trump’s remarks about the Golden Dome to a ‘protection racket’





The Canadian ambassador to the UN, Bob Ray, on Wednesday likened President Trump’s recent remarks about the “Golden Dome” missile defense program to a kind of “protective racket.”





Trump had stated that he was offering Canada free protection from the Golden Dome program if it agreed to become the 51st state of the U.S. If Canada refused and opted to remain a separate, yet “unequal” nation, he claimed the cost of protection would rise to $61 billion.





https://totalnews.com/ambassador-from-canada-compares-trumps-remarks-about-the-golden-dome-to-a-protection-racket/









Letitia James Tries to Explain Her Way Out of Mortgage Mess ‘Mistake’





New York Attorney General Letitia James is now the subject of a federal investigation into multiple allegations of mortgage fraud.





The probe includes claims that James made false statements on legal and financial documents related to real estate transactions, including a property purchase in Virginia and an earlier mortgage dating back to the 1980s.





The investigation comes in the wake of James’ high-profile legal actions against current President Donald Trump, whom she sued in a civil case resulting in a $454 million judgment.





https://www.lifezette.com/2025/05/letitia-james-tries-to-explain-her-way-out-of-mortgage-mess-mistake-watch/









Letitia James’s Legal Problems Mount With New Ethics Complaint





https://lauraingraham.com/letitia-jamess-legal-problems-mount-with-new-ethics-complaint/









Illegal migrants fleeing into Canada over US surge amid Trump’s crackdown: Report





Just this weekend, a Canadian professor warned that illegal immigration and drug smuggling in Canada would hit the roof, all thanks to Donald Trump’s strict border policies. Speaking on ’60 Minutes Overtime,’ Mount Royal University’s Kelly Sundberg, who also 15 years as an officer in the Canadian Border Services Agency, spread the word of caution, saying a “tsunami” of illegal migrants would inevitably flow into Canada.





https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/illegal-migrants-fleeing-into-canada-over-us-surge-amid-trumps-crackdown-report/3788921/









Donald Trump Jr to Ring New York Stock Exchange Bell for Publicly Traded ‘Amazon of Guns’





President Donald Trump’s son Don Jr. is expected to ring the New York Stock Exchange bell for online gun retailer GrabAGun, which is set to go public in June.





https://slaynews.com/news/donald-trump-jr-ring-new-york-stock-exchange-bell-publicly-traded-amazon-guns/









Gun Ownership by State (2025 Statistics)





Report Highlights: Although rates of firearm ownership vary widely from state to state, American civilians own more firearms than civilians in any other country.





https://rightedition.com/2025/05/29/gun-ownership-by-state-2025-statistics/









How Trump Won in 2024: A State-by-State Look at America’s Political Map





Former President Donald Trump has secured a historic comeback victory in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris to become America’s 47th president. According to CBS News, Trump’s win in Wisconsin early Wednesday morning pushed him past the 270 electoral votes needed for victory, ultimately securing 291 electoral votes.





https://vividmaps.com/state-by-state-election-results-2024/