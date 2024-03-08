BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How TERRIBLE Will Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address Be?
High Hopes
High Hopes
471 views • 03/08/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 7, 2024


The New York Times has released a laughable report on how President Biden is prepping for his 2024 State of the Union address. Glenn, Pat, and Stu rip it apart for the propaganda that it is. They also give their predictions for just how geriatric this speech will be. Will Biden make it through the whole speech? How mockable will the "historic accomplishments" that he plans to highlight be? How many times will he blame Republicans and Donald Trump for his own failures? And will he address the big issues that Americans really care about, like the border and high crime?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JldeXQtJMc

Keywords
state of the unionpresidentbidenglenn beckaddressblamesenilehistoric accomplishmentsbig issues
