440K TOXIC TONS of Lahaina Fire ASH to be Dumped Right Above West Maui’s Mother Reef!
Alex Hammer
Regular Meeting of December 15, 2023 9;00 a.m.

Meeting Site:

Online via BlueJeans link https://maui.bluejeans.com/295235670

In-Person Testimony and Viewing:

Council Chamber, Kalana O Maui Building, Floor, 200 South High Street, Wailuku, Hawai'i


https://www.mauicounty.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/30556


https://mauicounty.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=12520224&GUID=15545886-BD4A-4955-AC62-3BDDB33BE838


https://mauicounty.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=12474171&GUID=E8D03B24-36FC-4A45-9F77-127C2BDFF31A


Shoutout to Eddie, ​⁠@livingearthsystems, for sharing your insight and speaking up about this new endeavor the county has invested in.

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos

