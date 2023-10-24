KNOW YOUR RIGHTS (Andy Barlow)

Andy talks about the techniques used in the modern-day Strawman system, which includes debt collectors and utility companies

TAKING ON THE LAW AS A STRAW MAN.....

Some individuals are opting to challenge the legal system, specifically licences, passports, police and the court system.what are considered our natural-born lawful rights to pursue absolute freedom.

Specifically it challenges the difference between the physical live being and the ‘dead’ name, which appears on birth certificates, licences, permits and certificates etc.

WHAT IS A STRAW MAN.....

In layman’s terms,The straw man is an artificial person. The straw man was created by law shortly after you were born via the registration of the application for your birth certificate. The name for the straw man is your name in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. You will notice that the inscription on the birth certificate is your name in all-capital letters.

YOUR TWIN.....

You may be surprised to learn that evidence exists that you have had a make-believe twin from the time your mother and father permitted a Birth Certificate to be filed for you. This make-believe friend is not real, but artificial. It is a straw man, an artificial entity that has a name very similar to yours.

LEGAL FICTION.....

A legal fiction is a fact assumed or created by courts, which is then used in order to help reach a decision or to apply a legal rule. The concept is used almost exclusively in common law jurisdictions, particularly in England and Wales.

(Black’s Law Dictionary, 6th Edition)

