First Ever Film of the Entire Mass Migration Trail | UNITED STATES INVASION ROUTE EXPOSED | Muckraker Report

First Ever Film of the Entire Mass Migration Trail UNITED STATES INVASION ROUTE EXPOSED
In 2023, nearly a quarter million illegal aliens entered the United
States every month. Nearly all of these illegals followed the same mass
migration trail that starts in Quito, Ecuador, and ends at the US
Southern Border....So we decided to follow the trail ourselves.
Along the way, we discovered secret Chinese staging hotels, crossed through the world's deadliest jungle, embedded with an illegal alien caravan, rode the Mexican Train of Death, and finally, were kidnapped by the Gulf Cartel just hundreds of feet from the United States border.
This exposes the entire illegal alien pipeline for what it is: a United Nations-weaponized migration agenda masquerading as an organic humanitarian crisis. This agenda directly benefits cartels and human smugglers, exposes the United States to incredible geo-political threats and may potentially usher in permanent one-party rule.
