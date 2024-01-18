Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
First Ever Film of the Entire Mass Migration Trail | UNITED STATES INVASION ROUTE EXPOSED | Muckraker Report
channel image
The Missing Link
428 Subscribers
71 views
Published a month ago

First Ever Film of the Entire Mass Migration Trail  UNITED STATES INVASION ROUTE EXPOSED

https://www.muckraker.com/articles/united-states-invasion-route-exposed/

In 2023, nearly a quarter million illegal aliens entered the United States every month. Nearly all of these illegals followed the same mass migration trail that starts in Quito, Ecuador, and ends at the US Southern Border....So we decided to follow the trail ourselves.

Along the way, we discovered secret Chinese staging hotels, crossed through the world's deadliest jungle, embedded with an illegal alien caravan, rode the Mexican Train of Death, and finally, were kidnapped by the Gulf Cartel just hundreds of feet from the United States border.

This exposes the entire illegal alien pipeline for what it is: a United Nations-weaponized migration agenda masquerading as an organic humanitarian crisis. This agenda directly benefits cartels and human smugglers, exposes the United States to incredible geo-political threats and may potentially usher in permanent one-party rule.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsborderillegal aliensmass migration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket