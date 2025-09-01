BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Air Buster (1990, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
2 weeks ago

Air Buster (also known as Aero Blasters) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Kaneko and published by Sharp Image Electronics (in North America) and Namco (in Japan). It was also released for Mega Drive/Genesis and PC-Engine/Turbografx-16. A port for the X68000 was in development but never released.

The game uses a single button. If you hold down the fire button, a gauge will fill up. Once it's full, releasing the button will damage everything on screen. After that, the gauge cannot be used for a short time. Shooting down a certain enemy will release a bunch of power-ups. A P will increase your firepower, will the others will give you one out of seven extra weapons.

Keywords
namcoshootemuparcade gamekanekosharp image electronics
