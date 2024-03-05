Joe Biden approval rating plummets to near ‘record low’

A recent poll by Reuters has revealed Joe Biden's approval ratings have dropped to 37 per cent. Sky News contributor Kristin Tate claimed the US President "can't run on his track record". “At this point, you have six in ten Americans who doubt his mental capabilities,” Ms Tate told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “His approval rating is at a near record low, only 37 per cent of Americans approve of his handling of the nation as a whole. “Immigration is now the top issue for voters as a whole for nations wide, and it’s a complete disaster. “This is a president who cannot run on his track record, it’s simply not an option.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html