Published 2 months ago

NEW - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Says Their ‘New Moonshot’ is Cancer “It’s all about oncology. Disproportionately we are investing capital and disproportionately reorganizing the whole organization to make sure that this area is well equipped to be successful. Cancer, that’s the next moonshot.


