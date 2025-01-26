Personalized Nutrition for Every Body: The Key to Holistic Health with Dr. Ted Emanuel

👉 Watch the full episode here: https://www.brighteon.com/4686f4cd-9c00-43bf-934a-9a6d7c37a040

👉 Learn more about Dr. Ted Emanuel: www.drtedemanuel.com/home

👉 Explore Essential Energy products: www.essentialenergy.us









In this groundbreaking episode of Healing From The Inside Out, Dr. Ted Emanuel, trained by the legendary Wataru Ohashi in Japanese medicine, unveils the truth about why mainstream health advice often falls short.





Every person's biological, physical, mental and spiritual condition—whether human, plant, or animal—is unique, and health solutions must reflect that individuality.





Dr. Ted shares how personalized nutrition is key to achieving true health.





You’ll learn how every food we consume, down to a simple carrot, contains different properties that can impact the body differently depending on its state. The leaves and roots of a carrot, for example, have distinct applications.





We also discuss the intricate interconnection of living systems and the importance of aligning with the body’s natural rhythms. This holistic approach considers your current condition, past health history, and unique biological makeup, ensuring that no two health journeys are ever the same.





Join us as we uncover how tailored nutrition and holistic practices can lead to profound health transformations.





Take control of your well-being with this essential knowledge!