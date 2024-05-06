Douglas Macgregor | MK ultra s-x trafficking survivor Dr. Juliette Engel tells her story

Douglas Macgregor | MK ultra s-x trafficking survivor Dr. Juliette Engel who was sold to a CIA handler by her father at the age of 6 tells her story.





In the early 1950s, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles officially sanctioned an illegal program of mind control and drug experimentation to be conducted on unwitting American citizens.





The program, MK Ultra, was based on the work of Nazi scientists brought to the United States from Germany under the auspices of Project Paperclip following the Nuremberg Trials.





The program was headed by Sidney Gottlieb and initiated on the order of CIA director Allen Welsh Dulles on April 13, 1953.





In 1975, the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, Foreign and Military Intelligence was chaired by Senator Frank Church.





Initial investigations led to revelations that at least 80 American universities, colleges, hospitals, plus 185 private contractors had engaged in 149 separate CIA funded subprojects involving mind control experimentation including forced administration of mind-altering drugs (particularly LSD), hypnosis, sensory deprivation, isolation, s-xual abuse, and torture.





Unfortunately for the investigation, the CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all MK Ultra documents to be destroyed prior to their being subpoenaed by the Church Committee and the Gerald Ford Commission to investigate CIA activities within the United States.





In 1977, a small cache of 20,000 documents was discovered and senate hearings were resumed.





FULL VIDEO: https://youtube.com/watch?v=srCvlLCZdb0





Subsequent testimonies from victims, researchers, and officials revealed that unsupervised experiments were carried out on an unprecedented scale involving thousands of victims in the United States and Canada, including children.





Each child victim of government sanctioned hum-n trafficking has a story. Sparky: Surviving S-x Magick is her story.





It begins in Seattle in 1955.





Please visit the new site http://ourcountryourchildren.com/ for more information and take a stand on protecting our children, youth and the generation of the future.





@DougAMacgregor