Puppy Waits For Mother To Come Home But She Won't... Why? I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
High Hopes
14 views • 03/17/2024

Kritter Klub


Mar 16, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


Boksil has a baby and always comes to feed her baby for milk. However, she won't step inside the room, causing worry from the informant. Would she be able to change her mind and live happily at home?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UurDt9Un_dY

motherdogpuppyhomekritter klubwaits
