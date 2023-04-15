Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, has decided to run for U.S. President in 2024 as Independent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The People Have Arisen. Dr.SHIVA FOR PRESIDENT Will Throw the Moneylenders Out of the Temple.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, has decided to run for U.S. President in 2024. Shiva4President.com
https://rumble.com/v2hc4ew-the-people-have-arisen.-dr.shiva-for-president-will-throw-the-moneylenders-.html