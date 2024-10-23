Iranian President, Pezeshkian: speech on the War & BRICS

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, at the BRICS Summit



Video and description from YouTube at 'We Love Africa'. titled something else.

The BRICS Summit takes place in Kazan on October 23. More than 20 world leaders and over 30 delegations gather for the 16th BRICS Summit, set to be one of the major economic, political and cultural events of the decade, hosted by Russia in the beautiful city of Kazan. The past year has seen BRICS grow in both size and influence to nearly half the world’s population and a third of the global economy. An BRICS Plus/outreach format is also taking place, with world leaders and heads of the Eurasian Economic Union, Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, among many others. The leaders of Russia, China, India and South Africa are among those who have confirmed their participation.

