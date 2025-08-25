BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE PROPHET JEREMIAH Part 6: God's Word is Eternal
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
7 views • 3 weeks ago

The Holy Spirit inspired men to record what God had said and done, since most people can't read or write Hebrew and Greek, this was translated for us. The various accounts of families, marriages, battles, personal victories and moral failures have all been preserved by the Lord.

Nothing should be marginalized as every word is important, preserved for the express purpose of sharing this information with us. At the same time, Satan also moved upon men to mistranslate the Bible to fit a certain doctrines. Roman Catholicism is one such example.

Yet the Word of God is eternal. It is therefore essential to examine each word and sentence to discern what God stated thousands of years ago and how it still applies today. Jesus wanted to make sure the Bible was protected, and the last thing He did was to warn people about adding or subtracting from the Word of God.

Adding to Scripture will lead to sickness, while subtracting Scripture will result in a loss of salvation and sentence the offender to the Lake of Fire. God is serious about the reliability and integrity of the Bible and He wants you to esteem it as the Word of God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1643.pdf

RLJ-1643 -- MARCH 18, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


