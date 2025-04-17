© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called autism "preventable," and pushed to find an environmental cause for the rising cases.
Full presser: RFK Jr. says autism is rising in the US at an 'alarming rate'. - April 16, 2025
Adding:
Gaza’s grim fate: Starvation & complete humanitarian collapse imminent
The Government Media Office warns of an imminent humanitarian collapse, with hospitals & water systems shutting down, risking mass deaths from disease, especially among over 1.1 million malnourished children.
Adding:
List of Gov. Braun’s (Indiana) office announced on Monday that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz would speak alongside the governor as he announced the orders.
On Tuesday, Braun signed nine executive orders as part of his initiative that aims to “improve Indiana’s health and well-being”.
You can read more about the executive orders below.
- Executive Order 25-52: “The first executive order overhauls work requirements for SNAP, so able-bodied SNAP recipients who are not working can be put on the path to filling one of Indiana’s 100,000+ open jobs that require no prior experience or a college degree.”
- Executive Order 25-53: “The second cuts down on fraud and abuse of the SNAP program by reinstating income and asset verification to ensure that this program is being used only by those who really need it.”
- Executive Order 25-54: “The third aims to change federal rules so states are incentivized to operate high-quality, entrepreneurial SNAP programs that put enrollees on a meaningful path to self-sufficiency.”
- Executive Order 25-55: “The fourth executive order removes candy and soft drinks from SNAP benefits so that taxpayer funds are helping low-income Americans afford nutritious food, not junk. The Governor’s office has been working with USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and will be filing this waiver today. Indiana is among the first to take up HHS Secretary Kennedy’s call for states to file such waivers with this administration.”
- Executive Order 25-56: “The fifth addresses Hoosier parents’ concerns with the possible negative effects of food dyes and increasing food transparency. We should know exactly what ingredients are in our food so we can opt for choices with fewer artificial ingredients.”
- Executive Order 25-57: “The sixth kicks off a comprehensive study of diet-related chronic illness with a goal of empowering Hoosiers to address the root causes of chronic illness through preventative, evidence-based interventions such as nutrition, physical activity, early screening, and disease management.”
- Executive Order 25-58: “The seventh aims to increase access to direct-to-consumer food from local Indiana farms.”
- Executive Order 25-59: “The eighth establishes the Governor’s Fitness Test and School Fitness Month to encourage Indiana’s schools to give Hoosier kids every advantage possible to reach their full potential and lead healthy lives.”
- Executive Order 25-60: “The ninth aims to cut down on eligibility errors in the Medicaid program, after it was found that 28% of Indiana’s Medicaid spending - our largest budget line item - was improper spending, mostly due to eligibility errors. CMS Administrator Oz has been a leader on cracking down on abuse of the Medicaid presumptive eligibility process, and Indiana is following his lead.”