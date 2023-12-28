Create New Account
Nathan Reynolds - A Man Born Into The illuminati Finds His Way Out Through Christ!
TruthTalkWithSteve
Published 2 months ago

Nathan Reynolds is an author, international speaker, farmer, and consultant on everything from technocracy to trauma and tomatoes. His early career in the United States Army left him plagued with a ferocious drive to execute justice, no matter the cost. Upon leaving the Army he spent the next ten years in the minefield of Psychology trying to mend the shattered souls around him.
Along the way to his current life, he’s been a wilderness mentor, an executive protection agent, chef for the homeless, butcher, and a market seller of beets and beans alike. His wife Chelsea along with their four children seek to cultivate the furrowed fields of organic farms, backyard bistros, and fossil laden springs of new life. The new Reynolds Family is on a quest to see the captives of crime, cowardice, and comfort set free.

Connect with Nathan:

Website: https://snatchedfromtheflames.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/snatchedfromtheflames
Email: [email protected]

Grab a copy of Nathan’s book, Snatched from the Flames: https://amzn.to/41xws14

lovesgt reporttruthilluminatisavedbrotherhoodtruth talk with stevenathan reynoldssnatched from the flamesdeliverance through christ

