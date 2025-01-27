BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Members of Financial-Sharing Ministry Pool Funds to Cover Health Care Needs - Dr. Ian Day
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
11 views • 7 months ago


The American healthcare system can often be cold and uncaring, and navigating it can be difficult and confusing, particularly when you are struggling with an illness or injury. But it doesn’t have to be so disheartening! Dr. Ian Day is the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs of Medi-Share, a healthcare sharing ministry that brings Christians together to share in God’s blessings and help each other through healthcare crises. In addition, all members share in the spiritual burdens that can arise when walking through a healthcare situation, offering coaching, prayer, and education. The organization is built on a foundation of Christian ideals that bring its members together. Members share in the cost of other members' eligible medical bills through individual membership accounts.



TAKEAWAYS


Medi-Share takes into account spiritual health as well as physical and mental health


This kind of godly awareness and level of expertise in corporate healthcare environments doesn’t exist elsewhere


Compassion and love drive Medi-Share’s mission to serve others


When signing up for Medi-Share, please mention Tina Griffin informed you of this excellent ministry



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

MediShare Testimony video: https://bit.ly/40ww04i

MediShare SignUp: http://bit.ly/2txBziS

Nature Reigns (get 10% off with the code TINA10): https://bit.ly/3uRIHG9


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. IAN DAY

Website: http://bit.ly/2txBziS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyChristianCare

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/medishare/

X: https://x.com/ccm_medishare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@medi-share1374


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
medicinehealthcaremedicalfinancialamericanmental healthtina griffincounter culture mom showdr ian daymeds share
