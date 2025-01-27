Members of Financial-Sharing Ministry Pool Funds to Cover Health Care Needs - Dr. Ian Day





The American healthcare system can often be cold and uncaring, and navigating it can be difficult and confusing, particularly when you are struggling with an illness or injury. But it doesn’t have to be so disheartening! Dr. Ian Day is the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs of Medi-Share, a healthcare sharing ministry that brings Christians together to share in God’s blessings and help each other through healthcare crises. In addition, all members share in the spiritual burdens that can arise when walking through a healthcare situation, offering coaching, prayer, and education. The organization is built on a foundation of Christian ideals that bring its members together. Members share in the cost of other members' eligible medical bills through individual membership accounts.









TAKEAWAYS





Medi-Share takes into account spiritual health as well as physical and mental health





This kind of godly awareness and level of expertise in corporate healthcare environments doesn’t exist elsewhere





Compassion and love drive Medi-Share’s mission to serve others





