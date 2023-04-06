Screw Perfectionism! Wednesday Night Live!

Wednesday Night Live 5 Apr 2023





Thank you for correcting my assumption about insecure people and calling them out for being manipulative bullies in previous livestream. I've done a lot to fix my life and have cut out severely toxic people, but apparently there are more. Many things are going my way and so I've noticed increased slights and competitiveness from those around me. Petty people.





Right, I can't have good things they already have for the very first time in my life. They need to one-up me or sow uncertainty.









How do you see the tech industry going? Do you think it will contract in the near future?









I've had a discussion with someone close to me about the definition of love. They give fog and resistance to the definition I've presented (the one you have presented before). It's the strongest thing in that this person has had months to digest and think about it. Each time we talk about it, he just says it doesn't sit well with him and says "it's just your definitionand doesn't mean it's true". What do you make of this?









How do deal with a partner who constantly gets defensive and deflects any issues I bring up ? She’s been through sexual childhood anbuse and her family is very dysfunctional, given the hand she was dealt she’s a big step above her upbringing and come a long way. I want to think time being in a stable relationship can help her come to a place of more stability, but the not taking accountability is hard to work through for me. Any suggestions ?









In your opinion, do dysfunctional people already know the type of person they want to invite in their mess or do they just put out signals to see who'll take the bait?

How do I stay out of their games? In other words - Is it my weakness for allowing myself falling into their traps or is it just them trying to evoke feelings in me which in turn makes me want to engage instinctively?









Someone told me I had bad character because I told them that I primarily come to you for my philosophy.









I have an issue with perfectionism. I set my goals way too high and it's hard to go through with them due to burnout. I start doing things, usually things I like, but at some point I get this urge to overdo everything. I can't just do the simple thing - I must challenge myself! Do I need to impress someone? My parents? There's been neglect in my past.





Also, I can't just donate 10 dollars - i "must" save up 100 dollars and THEN it'll be impressive! But it's tiresome and unproductive.









Any advice for how to promote homeschooling since the latest school shooting? It seems fairly cut and dry to me why it's the better option but women are so focused on the government solving the problem and not giving up their "me" time. They want safety for their kids but continue to go with the flow and send them to school knowing the risks.









Stef what are some tips to scan for nuts when meeting people?









Why are some people avoidant of things they didn't get as children in their adult life? Usually there's the opposite effect, for example, if you starved as a child then you'll be more likely to overeat.









Stef if you think tech will contract, what industries do you think might see some growth in the near future?









Keep up the great work Stefan! I thoroughly enjoyed your history of philosophers series. And in the past have enjoyed all of your history videos (especially the Fall of Rome ). Would love more such content, even if it's repeat postings here on locals of formerly posted videos on youtube.









Thank you for all you do. Didn’t grow up with a stable father so your lessons are much valued. 500 characters not nearly enough to ask about my situation, but I appreciate your stern response to how I’m living. Respect to you stef.