Blood Moon Sept 7, 2025. East Before West. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 2,200. Putin, Xi Immortality

Blood Moon Total Eclipse will take place on Sept 7, 2025. This Full Corn Moon will be visible to millions of people across the globe. Celestial Events in the sky always draws star gazers to see the next celestial phenomenom as this will be a must watch event. The full corn moon will peak this weekend, accompanied by a total lunar eclipse.
Total lunar eclipse of the full Corn Moon September 7, 2025
Full moon, corn moon, blood moon: Here's how they differ from each other
Catch the Final Total Lunar Eclipse of 2025 Sunday Night
Third quake strikes southeastern Afghanistan after series that killed over 2,200
Afghanistan Earthquake Deadliest In Decades, Deaths Cross 2,200The vast majority. of the dead and injured were in the mountainous Kunar province near the border with Pakistan
Afghanistan earthquake death toll reaches 2,200 as race to reach survivors continues four days later
World News in Brief: Afghanistan quake update, Guterres in Papua New Guinea, Ebola returns to DR Congo, UN condemns attack on peacekeepers in South Sudan
Ice melt is the main driver of Earth's sea-level surge that is happening now
“Over 2,000 Earthquakes In One Day”: Oregon’s Underwater Volcano Shows Explosive Warning Signs As Scientists Predict Imminent Eruption Before Year End
In a remarkable development off the Oregon coast, researchers are closely monitoring the Axial Seamount, an underwater volcano that is showing signs of an imminent eruption, raising both scientific intrigue and potential concern for the region.
