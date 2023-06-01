@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes ALL OF IT. The Only 2024 Candidate with Real Solutions to FREE the Working Class.





Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes ALL OF IT. The Only 2024 Candidate with Real Solutions to FREE the Working Class.





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares his groundbreaking presidential campaign aimed at establishing a transformative self-organizing scientific working-class movement in 2024. With unwavering determination, Dr. Ayyadurai reveals the truth behind the charlatans who exploit the working class, presenting false heroes that ultimately push them further into oppression. As he lays bare the deceptions plaguing society, Dr.SHIVA unveils his revolutionary plan to empower the working class through scientific knowledge and collective action, offering a beacon of hope in a world mired in deceit and inequality.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

⋯ ∇∆