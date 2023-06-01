BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr.SHIVA Exposes ALL OF IT. The Only 2024 Candidate with Real Solutions to FREE the Working Class.
APEX MENTALITY
APEX MENTALITY
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 06/01/2023

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes ALL OF IT. The Only 2024 Candidate with Real Solutions to FREE the Working Class.


Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes ALL OF IT. The Only 2024 Candidate with Real Solutions to FREE the Working Class.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares his groundbreaking presidential campaign aimed at establishing a transformative self-organizing scientific working-class movement in 2024. With unwavering determination, Dr. Ayyadurai reveals the truth behind the charlatans who exploit the working class, presenting false heroes that ultimately push them further into oppression. As he lays bare the deceptions plaguing society, Dr.SHIVA unveils his revolutionary plan to empower the working class through scientific knowledge and collective action, offering a beacon of hope in a world mired in deceit and inequality.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

 ⋯ ∇∆

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy