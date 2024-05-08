BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Possibility of who the TWO WITNESSES ARE, Part 2, Olive Trees and Candlesticks 1
End the global reset
End the global reset
374 views • 12 months ago

two witnesses of Revelation 11 will come forth at some point. but who are they. is it Enoch Moses or Elijah,? or is it and Adam and Eve type figure of the last days do? that will have to be seen in this prophecy teaching. I go over this because the end of this world is closer and closer every 24-hour day.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

The last day study and the grow in the fruits of the holy Spirit as shown in the Bible you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
religionbible prophecylast daysbook of revelationgreat tribulationthe two witnesseswhere are theywho are theycan we know
