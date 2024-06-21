RENE FIELDING IS THE CRISIS ACTING DIRECTOR 🎭 OF THE BOSTON BOMBING DRILL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a video VfB came upon by accident; this was posted over 4 years ago, but with no accompanying data - we can do that one better 🤓
https://www.asisonline.org/security-management-magazine/articles/2023/09/marathon-and-mass-event-security/swarm-leadership-boston-marathon-bombing-response/
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/lessons-learned-from-the-boston-marathon-bombing-10-years-out/
https://platformmagazine.org/2016/02/19/damage-control-how-cities-respond-to-crisis-situations/
https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/emergency-preparedness/a-10-year-reflection-on-the-boston-marathon-bombing-and-a-call-for-a-national-emergency-management-strategy/
https://sites.bu.edu/marathoncon/panels/
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pw2y3ZkVcssW/
Thumbnail: https://rundfunkbeitrag.blogspot.com/2013/09/funfter-offener-brief-die-intendantin.html
After action report for the response to the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings.
Rene Fielding, Ron Bashista, +12 authors F. Hart
Published 1 December 2014
Medicine, Political Science
TLDR
The findings of an after action review of response and recovery activities of public safety, public health, and medical personnel related to the April 15 bombings, the care and support of those impacted by the events in the following days, and the search and apprehension of the bombing suspects are reflected.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/After-action-report-for-the-response-to-the-2013-Fielding-Bashista/23424ec4eae7f70ae488eefe6ed5b7c700dc3155