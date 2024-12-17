⚡️ AFGHANISTAN: THE SHADOW OF THE GREAT GAME - OUR INVESTIGATION INTO THE CRIMES OF THE BRITISH ARMED FORCES

This year, the @rybar team went to Afghanistan to investigate the crimes of the British contingent during the occupation of the country. We met with high-ranking members of the still-banned Taliban movement, traveled from Kabul to Kandahar and Helmand, and searched.

We searched for eyewitnesses, burned poppy fields, and forward British bases. And we found them.

🔻Our investigative film on the crimes of the United Kingdom in Afghanistan — (https://rutube.ru/video/5d012008777da2c12b2db36dafa6f458/)

WATCH NOW in english (https://rutube.ru/video/5d012008777da2c12b2db36dafa6f458/)

@Rybar