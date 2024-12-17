© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ AFGHANISTAN: THE SHADOW OF THE GREAT GAME - OUR INVESTIGATION INTO THE CRIMES OF THE BRITISH ARMED FORCES
This year, the @rybar team went to Afghanistan to investigate the crimes of the British contingent during the occupation of the country. We met with high-ranking members of the still-banned Taliban movement, traveled from Kabul to Kandahar and Helmand, and searched.
We searched for eyewitnesses, burned poppy fields, and forward British bases. And we found them.
🔻Our investigative film on the crimes of the United Kingdom in Afghanistan — (https://rutube.ru/video/5d012008777da2c12b2db36dafa6f458/)
@Rybar