Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue + Vitamin C - The Ultimate Combo! - https://bitly.ws/XmHX

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING DO NOT TAKE METHYLENE BLUE WITH SUPPLEMENTS!





Methylene Blue can provide a person with a wide array of nootropic, detox, and healing effects when used safely, correctly, and consistently.





But one thing people need to be aware of before ingesting it is why you should not take Methylene Blue with supplements; if you want to find out why, watch this video: "WARNING DO NOT TAKE METHYLENE BLUE WITH SUPPLEMENTS!" from the start to FINISH!





The information in this video, "WARNING: DO NOT TAKE METHYLENE BLUE WITH SUPPLEMENTS!" is essential for you to be aware of, ideally before you even start using Methylene Blue with yourself!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno