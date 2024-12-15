12-15-2024 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 34 SHAMA (Hear)

https://www.yahuah.army

Deuteronomy 6:4 “Hear, O Yisra’ěl: יהוה our Elohim, יהוה is one! 5 “And you shall love יהוה your Elohim with all your heart, and with all your being, and with all your might.

Luke 11:27 And it came to be, as He was saying this, a certain woman from the crowd raised her voice and said to Him, “Blessed is the womb that bore You, and the breasts which You sucked!”

28 But He said, “Blessed rather are those hearing the Word of Elohim and keep/guard (obey) it!”