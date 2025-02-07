Surprising Findings in Food Forensics

Did you know that even USDA Organic foods can be contaminated with heavy metals, with no required testing?





In this latest interview, we dive deep into the surprising findings from "Food Forensics" – exploring the shocking truth behind what's really in our food and supplements. Watch now to learn how to truly ensure the cleanliness of what you eat. It’s all about knowing your local farmer and the source of your food.





#FoodForensics #CleanEating #KnowYourFarmer #OrganicTruth #FoodSafety





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport