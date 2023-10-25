BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the War? Follow the Money, Follow the Oil with Warren Thornton
The Frontline Army
The Frontline Army
507 views • 10/25/2023

Visit: https://thefrontline.army
Warren’s TikTok: @warrenthornton62

There are so many questions, so many factions, a bellowing call from the MSM to be partisan, all of this adds to the chaos that’s ensuing in the Middle East right now. But, before you grab a flag and mount it on your profile, or go marching for a cause (which either way supports even more innocent deaths), what are the facts behind the conflict? What is the history? And by that we mean the history that really matters, not comparisons to hideous historic events to which none of us hold any blame, but the actual grounding factual happenings that created the hotzone we now know as Palestine and Israel. Warren reveals all, but not only that, he has inside info on why this is happening now.

newsisraelpalestinewarww3bidenhamastrending newswarren thorntonthe frontline
