Alex Stein Dunks On Brittney Griner: The WNBA Is A WELFARE Project Of The NBA That Nobody Watches

Stew Peters Show





June 15, 2023





The woke sports media is claiming that Alex Stein’s video featuring WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was a hate crime.

The Blaze TV’s Alex Stein is here to talk about the media’s meltdown to his Brittney Griner confrontation.

In the spirit of a good conspiracy theory, was Alex Stein paid by the WNBA to create a false controversy so they can stop flying commercial airlines?

Some people believe that Brittney Griner is really a man.

Another conspiracy theory is that Joan Rivers was killed for outing Barack Obama as a homosexual and Michelle Obama as a biological man.

The powers that be are conditioning the American people to accept the transgender lifestyle.

Brittney Griner was prisoner swapped for the Russian merchant of death Viktor Bout.

American elites don’t care about America.

They only care about the New World Order.

The Merchant of Death being released could very well help American weapon manufacturers because they benefit from having their weapons sold on the black market.

It is not a coincidence that as soon as we finally withdrew from Afghanistan that the military industrial complex started WW3 with Russia in Ukraine.

The Left in America frequently calls the Right “Nazis” and yet they hypocritically support literal Nazis in the Ukraine war.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ug0ew-alex-stein-dunks-on-brittney-griner-the-wnba-is-a-welfare-project-of-the-nb.html