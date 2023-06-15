HOUSING MARKET CRATERS! - Great Reset Agenda To Make YOU Own NOTHING!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the cratering housing market as we see mass foreclosures and landlords face 1.5 trillion dollars in bills for commercial mortgages over the next 3 years.

We've all seen home prices dropping recently as demand collapses and listings skyrocket. It's interesting that one of the tenants of the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" is to "own nothing" and that includes private property of any kind.

The World Economic Forum has noted many times in the past that they wish to do away with private home ownership and private car ownership. It's no surprise that as Blackrock takes over the industry entirely, the bubble is being used to force people into renting in big cities. This was always part of the plan.

Tim explains how this has happened and where it's going as interest rate hikes have been paused.

