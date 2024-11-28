Ukrainian militants, during the clearing of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), killed all civilians indiscriminately.

Ukrainian war crimes:

Ukrainian militants, during the clearing of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), killed all civilians indiscriminately, and shot a peaceful resident in the knees, an eyewitness reported:

- They walked around the city, and whoever they met, they shot. People went to get water... in the apartment on Gogol Street there were six dead. They went in and killed whoever they met. Lyopik who was killed, Lyokha, who was pumping water for people...