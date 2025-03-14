BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian Soldiers Disguised as Civilians in the Sudzha Border Area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
146 views • 6 months ago

Ukrainian Soldiers Disguised as Civilians in the Sudzha Border Area

Captured Sergei Slutsenko (229th Supply Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) claims during initial questioning that he didn’t participate in combat and worked as a welder.

Do you believe him?

Adding: 

Dmitry Medvedev:

Now at a meeting of permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief said:

"In the event of the laying down of arms, the Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region will be guaranteed life and decent treatment."

This is a very humane approach of our country, but its flip side for the Ukrainian Nazis means that if they refuse to lay down their arms, they will all be consistently and mercilessly destroyed.

The bloody regime of the Kiev scum still has a chance to save its people. The coming hours will show what they have chosen.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
