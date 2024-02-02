Basil Valentine, Troy Miller & Larry Schweikart on The Pelle Neroth Taylor Show - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Troy Miller discusses Trump and Evangelicals.





GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Basil Valentine is a philosopher, poet, broadcaster, writer, musician, horse racing aficionado, and a dedicated Leeds United supporter. He is known for his prolific posting on Twitter and frequently contributes to TNT and the SUNDAY WIRE WITH PATRICK HENNINGSEN. For more information, you can visit https://21stcenturywire.com/sundaywire/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @says_basil.





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Troy A. Miller, a senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He previously served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005. During Miller’s tenure, NRB has formed robust partnerships that serve to strengthen relationships between the Christian community and the Jewish people, especially through the NRB International Christian Media Convention.





GUEST 3 OVERVIEW: Larry Schweikart, a native Arizonian, attended Arizona State University and received a BA in Political Science. He then toured with various rock bands, opening for acts such as Steppenwolf and the James Gang in the 60s and 70s. He later decided to become a history professor, earning an MA in history from ASU and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara.





Since 1985, he has taught at the University of Dayton. Schweikart is known for his best-selling books, including "Seven Events that Made America America," "48 Liberal Lies About American History," and his #1 NYTimes bestseller with Mike Allen, "A Patriot's History of the United States." He recently completed a history of the modern world in two volumes with Dave Dougherty, titled "A Patriot's History of the Modern World." Schweikart has appeared on various media outlets, from Al-Jazeera to Glenn Beck, from Tavis Smiley to Rush Limbaugh.





Web sites: http://www.rockinthewallstudios.com/ and patriotshistoryusa.com