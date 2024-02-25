Please support our Sponsors!

Neuro Matters – From Pain To Performance

Brandon Day

NeuroFlowCoaching.com

TA former Corrective Exercise & Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialist now working with applied neurology and NextLevelNeuro, Brandon Day owns and operates Neuro Flow. Brandon comes from the clinical world of low back pain and works with a program using applied neurology to help people feel better.

Using applied neurology and coaching, Brandon helps clients achieve “flow states.” He’s a Personal Transformation Coach and Movement Optimization Specialist which he helps people achieve through the lens of understanding your flow states.

Come prepared to the call to discover what a neuro drill is… why they matter when it comes to pain, emotional trauma, or achieving flow states.

Brandon will demonstrate – perhaps bearing some similarities to Margaret Beam’s Biofield Healing talk – how your body holds the keys to the answer you have been seeking, from alleviating pain to achieving optimum performance.

The answer, says Brandon, lies in your neurology, the communications network of your entire system.