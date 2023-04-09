BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Josh Feuerstein: all of these Chinese and American patriots who have gathered in New York to say, “We will not bow, we will always fight for freedom.”
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • 04/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dvua6bdcb

04/08/202【#FreeMilesGuoRally】 Josh Feuerstein speaks at the NFSC’s protest demanding Free Miles Guo: The CCP and the corrupt regime in America burnt Miles Guo’s apartment in New York. They want to do their best to make you afraid , so that you bow to their tyranny. But all of these Chinese and American patriots who have gathered in New York to say, “We will not bow, we will always fight for freedom.” I believe that rallies like this are the birthplace for freedom even in China. It is God's unalienable right that you and I are born into freedom.



04/08/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】 乔什·费尔斯坦在新中国联邦要求释放郭文贵先生的抗议活动上发表演讲：中共和美国的腐败政权烧掉了郭文贵的家。他们想竭尽全力让你害怕，让你向其暴政低头。但在纽约聚集的所有中美爱国者们说：“我们不会低头，我们将永远为自由而战。”我相信这样的集会甚至会是中国自由的发源地。你我生而自由，这是上帝的授与的不可剥夺的权利。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy