Canen Dickman (15) suddenly collapsed during soccer practice; cardiac arrest. Doctors baffled

7 JULY 2023. Canen Dickman (15) suddenly collapsed during soccer practice. He wasn't breathing and had no pulse. His coaches performed immediate CPR and shocked Canen's heart back into rhythm with an AED.
He is very lucky to not only survive but also have no brain damage.
Canen had and still has inflammation around his heart.
SOURCE: https://www.kwqc.com/2023/07/19/soccer-coach-saves-15-year-olds-life-with-cpr-after-he-went-into-cardiac-arrest-during-practice/
Mirrored - frankploegman