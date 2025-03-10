BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Canada's New LIBERAL Prime Minister | Special CALL IN - With OurPrinciples.ca Founders Q&A
Maverick News
Maverick News
27 views • 6 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT & CALL IN SHOW: MAVERICK NEWS


Today's Top News Stories with Rick Walker:


* Liberals Choose their New Leader to Replace Trudeau & The Next Prime Minister of Canada. The faceboof between Mark Carney, and Chrystia Freeland is over. Now we look ahead to the next election.


* PLUS - Special Call In: Talk directly to the founders of "OurPrinciples.ca" an organization promoting Canadian rights, and freedoms. Learn about their campaign to restore Canada's constitutional rights and protect your freedoms. Call in to ask questions and comment on today's top news stories.


Please support our journalism by donating at: https://www.freedomreporters.com


Visit our Website at:

https://www.mavericknews.ca


#freedom, #libearls, #trudeau, #carney, Freeland,

Keywords
trumpcanadafreelandannextrudaucarney
