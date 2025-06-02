WE ALL HAVE (((BLACK FATIGUE))) ☢ NUCLEAR GRIFTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's very important you follow me at x.com/nucleargrifter
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9NHCB5JKQY
VfB wholeheartedly agrees with this video...B-b-b-b-b-but 😅
Note the echoes; VfB posits that the people being referred to are living in a fantasy of what they believe to be (((black life))); won't even capitalize that hot garbage
The basic exhibit proving this thesis is GANGSTER RAP ✅
P.S. Don't forget whom got Scott Adams on the right side 🤓