WE ALL HAVE (((BLACK FATIGUE))) ☢ NUCLEAR GRIFTER

It's very important you follow me at x.com/nucleargrifter





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9NHCB5JKQY





VfB wholeheartedly agrees with this video...B-b-b-b-b-but 😅





Note the echoes; VfB posits that the people being referred to are living in a fantasy of what they believe to be (((black life))); won't even capitalize that hot garbage





The basic exhibit proving this thesis is GANGSTER RAP ✅





P.S. Don't forget whom got Scott Adams on the right side 🤓