Plymouth Approves $400M Colony Place Project | 300 New Rental Units Coming Soon
42 views • 4 weeks ago

Plymouth’s Colony Place retail center is set for a $400 million transformation with 300 new apartment units approved for development. The mixed-use project will offer housing integrated with retail conveniences, promoting economic growth and addressing local housing needs. Despite concerns about traffic, town leaders emphasize benefits such as job creation and community enhancement. Stay tuned for updates on Plymouth’s exciting new chapter!

#PlymouthMA #ColonyPlace #RentalApartments #SouthShore #RealEstate #HousingDevelopment #UrbanLiving #CommunityGrowth #SustainableHousing

urban livingplymouth masustainable housingreal estate developmentcommunity growthcolony placerental apartmentssouth shore housing400 million projectmixed-use developmenthousing shortagemassachusetts news
