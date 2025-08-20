© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plymouth Approves $400M Colony Place Project | 300 New Rental Units Coming Soon
Plymouth’s Colony Place retail center is set for a $400 million transformation with 300 new apartment units approved for development. The mixed-use project will offer housing integrated with retail conveniences, promoting economic growth and addressing local housing needs. Despite concerns about traffic, town leaders emphasize benefits such as job creation and community enhancement. Stay tuned for updates on Plymouth’s exciting new chapter!
