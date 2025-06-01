Radiation Spikes & Drones 01/06/2025

Today Pastor Stan shares some dreams he had from the Lord, including Dumitru Duduman and the Next 911. We also see the corruption that has to be cleaned up in this nation is going to be huge.

00:00 – Intro

01:59 – Dumitru Duduman

09:01 – Drones are Holograms

12:25 – The Next 911

15:40 – Radiation Spikes

18:02 – Corruption Cleanup

