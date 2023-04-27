'Truth and Reconciliation Commission': President Trump in NH today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump says that when he gets back into office, he will create a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission to declassify and publish all documents on deep state spying, censorship and corruption.” 👀See why they fear him?
https://twitter.com/i/status/1651699406951833603