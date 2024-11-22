BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ☭ ABOUT SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 IN UNDER 5 MINUTES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
48 views • 6 months ago

The Rubber Duck ™ - I don't know how Emilio did this - but here's everything you need to know about September 11 in under 5 minutes.


Source: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1859594498436645292


The Smoking Guns of September 11th


I was just going to paste the link here...but it looks like the MOSSAD link a couple posts ago got Orwelled...so, without further ado, dear readers, here are the (as of this posting) 275 smoking guns of September 11th, 2001:


250+ 9/11 'Smoking Guns' Found in the Mainstream Media (Last updated: 10/27/2009)


https://archive.vn/jMSpU


http://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2010/03/smoking-guns-of-september-11th.html

Keywords
9-11september 11ground zeromulti pronged attackpentacon
