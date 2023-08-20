6-year-old girl landing a jet/Animal Stories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6-year-old girl landing a jet: ‘At least we didn’t crash!’July 12, 2023
A pilot who’s teaching his 6-year-old daughter how to fly shared a video showing her landing a jet. The video was posted to the YouTube channel RuthlessAviatorGirl, and among other posts, it primarily shows videos of the pilot’s 6-year-old daughter Ruthless (not sure if that’s her nickname) piloting the jet at various stages of flight.
https://deadstate.org/video-shows-6-year-old-girl-landing-a-jet-at-least-we-didnt-crash/
