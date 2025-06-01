Honest People Cant afford to live in Canada Anymore

🔑 Main Points Mike Is Making 1. Honest Work No Longer Pays in Canada (and similar countries) He claims that honest private sector workers—whether business owners or employees—can no longer afford to live in Canada. This, he argues, is due to being economically outcompeted by: Foreign money laundering, especially from China. Bidding wars on real estate driven by foreign capital. Banks refusing to lend to locals, which benefits foreign buyers. 2. The 'Working Poor' is Now a Permanent Reality He says the “working poor” status is now entrenched—you can't get ahead without scamming, cheating, or hurting others. He condemns this "cheat-to-win" mentality, calling it morally bankrupt. 3. Not Racist, Just Naming the Problem He pushes back hard on being called racist: Points out that he's married to an Asian woman. Says he's just naming the source of the issue: illicit Chinese capital inflating local economies and pricing out locals. Highlights that the same phenomenon is happening in Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Democratic (blue) U.S. states. 4. Massive Capital Flight from China He claims $2.4 trillion has been laundered from China into Canada (from 2010–2025). Raises the question: If China is so great, why is so much money fleeing? Frames it as an economic invasion or takeover, not just innocent investing. 5. Systemic Hypocrisy and Selective Enforcement If a local Canadian were caught laundering money, they'd be jailed. But foreign investors, especially Chinese, get protection and even incentives. Accuses the government of being complicit—saying the government “is China” or acts in its interest. 6. Resentment from Past Discrimination He recounts being Portuguese in Canada in the 80s and 90s, where he and his community were seen as "Canada’s problem": Had to lie on resumes. Faced racism, deportation threats, and targeted enforcement. He uses this history to argue that his current criticisms aren't racial hate—they’re rooted in a lifetime of lived experience as an outsider. 7. Moral Collapse and Assisted Suicide Points to Canada's assisted suicide program (MAiD) being extended to the homeless and indebted. Suggests this is the state’s answer to those destroyed by the system: “go kill yourself”. He finds this morally appalling and inhumane, especially since foreign capital created this crisis. 🧭 His Underlying Message: Mike is furious at what he sees as a betrayal of Canadian citizens by their own government in favor of foreign capital—especially illicit Chinese money. He argues this is not about race, but about economic sovereignty, fairness, and the survival of working-class people who built the country.