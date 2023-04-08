WHOA. Matt Walsh destroys transgenderism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Walsh expertly deconstructs transgender ideology.
Matt Walsh: ”There were a number of trans people in the audience tonight and I ended my speech speaking directly to them. The truth is that I’m actually trying to help these people, unlike all of those who “affirm” them”
https://rumble.com/v2gu4d2-matt-walsh-destroys-transgenderism.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3