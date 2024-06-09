It’s A Matter of Life and Death

One way or another, the physical body will be shutting down at some point in the relatively near future.

While in physical expression we are less conscious of recollecting the full range of our diverse experience in other realms of perceptive awareness beyond the physical.

As each of us gradually approaches a period of non-corporeal expression, it is wise to prepare for this.





~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/





~ reality analysis: https://holisticreality.com





~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs





~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com





~ silver & gold at low cost + timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com