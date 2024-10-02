Live Exclusive With Dr. Sherry Tenpenny On Her 20 Year Journey Exposing The Dangers Of Vaccination!

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Dr. Sherry Tenpenny is what one could call an ‘Original Gangster’ of the informed consent and vaccine safety and awareness movement in the United States of America and I have wanted to interview her for almost ten years!





Well, today is the day!





With global vaccination rates plummeting and awareness about vaccine injury and death accelerating it is important to look back at the pioneers of this movement and learn from their experience. Dr. Tenpenny was joined by some of the giants in this movement including Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Dr. Suzanne Humphries to ring the alarm bell on vaccine injury in the early 1990’s. She was included in a 2017 government report from the NIH reviewing the ‘players’ on the ‘anti-vaccine’ scene like Dr. Wakefield, Dr. Humphries and Jenny McCarthy!





Then in 2021 she was listed as one of the notorious ‘Disinformation Dozen’ bringing awareness to the world about the dangers of the COVID 19 vaccine, a list that included Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Kevin Jenkins. Her work exposing the dangers of COVID vaccines resulted in the state of Ohio revoking her medical license to practice in 2023 only to reinstate in a year later in 2024!





Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s video tutorials changed my entire perspective on vaccines a decade ago and her recent work on COVID demonstrates her consistence and resilience. Today I would like to revisit the basic foundational principles exposing the fallacies of mass vaccination which underscore the mountains of scientific data on vaccine related chronic disease which we now have thanks the COVID awakening and subsequent backlash.





I also hope to review cures and treatments for vaccine injury which is now an area of practice and expertise as Dr. Tenpenny practices in her clinics in Ohio and California.





Let’s GO!

______________________________________

Show Resources:





The 2017 NIH Original Report On Vaccine Hesitancy:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5597904/





The 2021 Disinformation Dozen Report:

https://counterhate.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/210324-The-Disinformation-Dozen.pdf





Follow Dr. Tenpenny on Twitter: @BusyDrT

https://gradymeans.com/about/





Learn About ECP Therapy:

https://www.tenpennyecp.com





Learn About Dr. Tenpenny’s Integrative Medical Practice:

https://www.tenpennyimc.com





________________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:





Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!





The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy