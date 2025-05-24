BrightLearn - COVID Conspiracy Exposed: Whistleblower's Revelations, an interview with John Beaudoin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a bombshell interview on Brighteon.com, Mike Adams and whistleblower John Beaudoin expose systemic fraud in COVID-19 death reporting, revealing how hospitals mislabeled non-COVID deaths for financial gain, the CDC suppressed vaccine injury data, and institutions colluded to evade accountability—with Beaudoin now pursuing legal action and publishing "The Real CDC" to demand transparency.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com