The Nebraska congressional delegation consistently supported spending riddled with fraud, waste, and abuse, as uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency. From trivial overpriced items to massive idle projects, their approvals reveal a troubling disregard for oversight. This report exposes a deeper congressional failure, leaving taxpayers with a lingering burden.
View the full, unedited "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation," featuring all 100 items listed from 100 to 1. Or, watch the 10-part video series, with 10 items per part, on this video platform or at the Nebraska Journal Herald, where the full article is also available
