How to Love That People Don't Care!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!
See you soon!
https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022
Can you please give a shutout to my new dating website for freedomain listeners only: www.fdrdating.com
How do I advertise it in the most effective and least intrusive way? I thought I'd bring it up about once or twice a week in the news-feed, public chat, and FB group, but I'd like to hear your thoughts on the matter. Thank you a million.
Dear Stef. I find it hard to coin succinct, simple arguments against collectivism and socialism, without getting tangled in the reeds. Challenge: fire off a few rapid, succinct arguments against socialism/collectivism. I will donate of course, but never tip live because I never catch shows live. Lots of love from a listener who always gets the song quiz, if you're doing Sting.
Why have the powers that be let people like Ayn Rand become popular?
I found myself in a situation where a parent was threatening to punish his kid when they get home while I was in public. I appreciate that I can feel the anger. It appears to me that the kid will be beaten regardless of what I do in the moment. What is your perspective on this? How do I use this anger to fuel my actions to actually protect children?
Opinion about Jean-François Gariépy and his missing wife?
is colicky crying real