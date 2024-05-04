BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did the U.S. Government TELEPORT Malaysia Airlines Flight 370?!
164 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 3, 2024


A decade ago, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared without a trace. Now, some are claiming this was a cover-up — by the U.S. GOVERNMENT! Glenn speaks with one of those people, investigative journalist Ashton Forbes, who claims that he has video evidence of what really happened. The alleged footage, which he claims was leaked from within the government, depicts a plane disappearing into what could be a worm hole created by three rotating orbs. Ashton lays out the science that he believes explains this … but does the government really have this game-changing technology? Glenn lets you decide …


hoaxcover-upgovernmentunited statesglenn beckplaneairlinesmalaysiadisappearedteleportflight 370leaked footagegame-changingashton forbesworm holethree rotating orbs
